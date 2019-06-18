This outdoor Wi-Fi camera is $36.50 & sports Alexa/Assistant compatibility

AKASO-Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera for $36.59 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code PEAU99ZO at checkout. Normally $80, it just dropped to around $65 and this is a new all-time low we’ve tracked. With built-in Wi-Fi, the only cord you’ll have to run is power for this security camera. It also sports both Alexa and Assistant integration, meaning you can easily display this camera on your Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

Don’t need outdoor coverage? Wyze Cam is a great alternative at $26 shipped on Amazon. You’ll get 1080p streaming, Alexa and Assistant compatibility, along with 14-day rolling cloud storage for your footage in a budget-friendly package. Just don’t try to stick Wyze somewhere wet…it’s not designed for that.

AKASO Outdoor Wi-Fi Security Camera features:

This waterproof security camera supported temperature range from -20℃~50℃ （-4℉~122℉）,which is strong enough to withstand rough weather,even in the storm and snowy weather.This waterproof camera is ideal use for both indoor and outdoor.

