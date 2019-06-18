Snag Anker’s sleek Nebula Mars Lite Projector for a low of $215 (Reg. $300)

WorldWide Distributors via Rakuten is offering the Anker Nebula Mars Lite Portable Projector for $214.99 shipped when coupon code WW40 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $85 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. If you’ve spent any time shopping for a portable projector, you know it’s a zoo out there. The number of options is overwhelming and it can be hard to know what is truly a good product. This offering from Anker projects a 720p picture, two 10-watt speakers, and 3-hour battery life. With USB, HDMI, and AUX, this portable projector is a great solution ready to create up to a 12-foot display. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use today’s savings to pair your new projector with Anker’s official Tripod Stand for $40. Made from aluminum, this high quality stand weighs just 9.5 ounces and is an excellent way to prop up your projector when traveling.

Nebula Mars Lite Portable Projector features:

Clearly Defined Picture: A 300 ANSI lumens brightness provides crisp 1280 × 720p HD picture with enhanced contrast.

Cinematic Audio: Dual 10W speakers flood any room with high-fidelity sound.

Extended Viewing Time: Anker’s advanced battery technology delivers 3 hours of non-stop entertainment.

Extensive Connectivity: Plug in via USB, HDMI, or AUX-In to play media from a laptop, flash drive, or TV box or stick.

Single Second Autofocus: Set down at any distance or angle and get a focused picture in 1 second.

