Get a FREE Krispy Kreme Original Filled Doughnut this Saturday only

Krispy Kreme is offering one FREE Original Filled Doughnut to each guest this Saturday, June 22nd. It’s limited to one per person and available at select stores only. If you’ve not heard of the Original Filled Doughnut, that’s because it’s brand-new. It’s the same doughnut Krispy Kreme is known for, the original glazed, but filled with Classic Kreme or Chocolate Kreme. This is all to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, so be sure to get one before it flies out of the galaxy for good.

Krispy Kreme Original Filled Doughnut:

It’s round. It’s glazed. And for the first time in the U.S., it’s FILLED! Introducing Original Filled Doughnuts. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, an out-of-this-world innovation by Krispy Kreme has arrived. Featuring Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glazed® doughnut, the new product is currently available in your choice of two fillings: Classic Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™, providing the perfect bite every time.

Terms & Conditions:

Offer valid 6/22/2019 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops

Limit 1 free Original Filled Doughnut per guest

Not valid with any other offer or coupon

Not valid online, at grocery or convenience stores

While supplies last

