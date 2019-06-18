Power outdoor gear w/ an Alexa + Assistant-enabled smart plug: $17 (Save 35%)

Today only, Woot is offering the Meross Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor/Indoor Plug (MSS620) for $16.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s 35% off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by 50 cents. Whether you’re looking to power outdoor lighting or something completely different, this offering is a solid solution that will get the job done. Not only can it be controlled from a smartphone, it also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and more. This level of versatility makes it a great product to keep around the house. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’d prefer to use a remote instead of a smartphone, Fosmon’s $14 Wireless Outdoor Switch is a lower cost alternative. You’ll downgrade to one outlet, but that’s an acceptable amount for various solutions.

Meross Wi-Fi Smart Outdoor/Indoor Plug features:

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. This plug-in heavy duty outlet compatible with Google Assistant, IFTTT, Samsung SmartThings, and Nest compatibility will be supported soon.

Wireless Remote Control: Turn electronics on/off from anywhere on your smart phone with the Meross app (iOS & Android). It’s like having a universal remote in your pocket. You can check to see the status of connected devices from anywhere any time.

