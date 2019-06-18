The Sideclick expands your Apple TV remote’s functionality for $20, more

Best Buy is offering the Sideclick Universal Remote Attachment for Apple TV at $19.99 with free in-store pickup. For comparison, it goes for $30 at Amazon and this is a match for our last mention. The Sideclick is a great way to expand your Apple TV remote’s capabilities, allowing you to command devices like your Blu-ray player, TV, and more. It just clicks right onto your Apple TV remote and away you go. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We included the Sideclick in our universal remote roundup from last year, praising it as a great option for cord cutters. Continue to simplify your setup by hanging your Apple TV itself on the wall, hiding it from view. Since it works over RF and not IR, you won’t lose any functionality here.

Control your Apple TV (second, third, or fourth generation) and multiple other devices such as your TV, Blu-ray, sound bar, DVD Player, amp and more with this all-in-one Sideclick for Apple TV. Includes the Sideclick slim universal remote and two adapter clips. Simply slot the Sideclick into the back of your second, third, fourth or fifth 4K generation Apple TV remote to get going.