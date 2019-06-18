Measure up to 196-feet with this $21 laser tool that belongs in every toolbox

TACKLIFEUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Advanced 196-foot Laser Measure for $20.98 Prime shipped when you use the code YA3MQFU8 at checkout. Normally $35, this is just $1 above our last mention and is the best available. If you’ve got projects planned for this summer, be sure to have this laser measure with you. It’s much more versatile than a normal tape measure, as it only needs one person to operate and has a maximum distance of 196-feet. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you don’t mind going the old fashioned way, then the Komelon Self Locking 25-foot Power Tape Measure for $10 Prime shipped is a great alternative. It’s maxed at 25 feet instead of 196, and can require up to two people to use for longer distances, but it’s perfect for budget-friendly applications.

Tacklife Laser Measure features:

Area, distance, length, volume, continuous measurement, Pythagorean method-three points; Addition and subtraction; Low battery indication; 20 groups data memory; Manually delete data; Auto shut down after 150s without any operation to save power

