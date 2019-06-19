4K pass-through graces Klipsch’s Reference Sound Bar: $279 ($80+ off)

- Jun. 19th 2019 1:28 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Klipsch Reference RSB-6 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $279.02 shipped. That’s $120 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H, a $70+ savings compared to what it’s been fetching at Amazon lately, and is a price that’s we’ve seen beaten just once in 2019. Thanks to 4K pass-through, you’ll be able to run HDMI in and out of Klipsch’s high-end sound bar. An automatically-connecting wireless subwoofer aims to make setup a dead-simple process. Proprietary tech like Klipsch Tractrix horns deliver “detailed, impactful sound.” Rated 4.1/5 stars.

At $199, take a moment to look at Bose’s Solo 5 TV Sound System as a viable alternative. It loses the dedicated subwoofer, but that can be a good thing for smaller spaces or for anyone that doesn’t want to keep one in their space.

Klipsch Reference RSB-6 Sound Bar features:

  • 4K Ultra-HD video pass-through
  • Super easy to set up
  • Featuring Klipsch Tractrix horns for detailed, impactful sound
  • Integrated Dolby Audio for an incredible listening experience
  • Automatically-connecting wireless subwoofer

