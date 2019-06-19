Add Alexa and Assistant control to your garage for just $36 (Reg. up to $70)

Meross Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Garage Door Controller for $36.24 shipped when you use the code E9MQSQVI at checkout. Normally $70, it just recently dropped to $55 at Amazon. This beats our last mention by around $2 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you don’t yet have a smart garage door, this is a must-have smart home upgrade. With both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy not only voice activation but also being able to check through an app whether your garage door is open or closed. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Meross Smart Wi-Fi Garage Door Opener features:

Never been so easy to control your garage door opener, just tapping on the meross app from anywhere or by giving voice commands to your Amazon Alexa or Google assistant.

Use different notification mode like garage door open/close, timed notification and overnight notification modes to reminds you close your garage door to keep your garage stay safe. And you can query the garage door open/close operation records through the app.

