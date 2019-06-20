Replace your weak garage lights w/ this 6,000 lumen LED model for $23

fuliconn (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the 6,000 Lumen Lead-Go LED Garage Light for $23 Prime shipped after you clip the on-page coupon and use the code XNF3M7EW at checkout. Regularly around $40, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. 6,000 lumens of light output is about the same as six 75W light bulbs, for comparison. All you need to do to brighten up your garage is unscrew your old bulb and screw this LED one in its place. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve got multiple lights in your garage that are lacking in illuminating things, this 6-pack of 100W LED bulbs for $19 Prime shipped is a great option. Though combined, these six bulbs provide 9,600 lumens (fewer than two of the above bulbs combined), it’s a great way to upgrade multiple fixtures from incandescent to LED at one shot.

Lead-Go LED Garage Light features:

The 3 aluminum led panel heads can be adjustable. They can be folded up to 90 degree, the widely 360 degree illuminate area will meet your needs.

Super bright light, saves energy, and reduces electricity costs. This 60 watts LED bulb is equivalent to a 300 watts incandescent bulb. Great for garage, workshop, mine, barn, warehouse, attic, office, supermarket, station, hotel, exhibition area.

It is simple and convenient to install, no need tools, and no wiring and professional electricians are needed. Installation is as easy as screwing in a light bulb. However, it is brighter than a light bulb.

Premium aluminum alloy heat dissipated, high-temperature resistant. The die-cast aluminum design accelerate the heat dissipation, ensure the lifespan is up to 50,000 hours.

