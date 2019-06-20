Save 33% on Etekcity’s highly-rated digital luggage scale at $9 Prime shipped

Etekcity (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Luggage Scale for $8.99 Prime shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for around $12 or so, and this is the second lowest price we’ve tracked in 2019. I’ve personally bought this luggage scale and absolutely love it. It makes overweight luggage a thing of the past as I can easily weigh my bags at home without having to subtract my own weight from a normal scale. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another must-have travel essential is the TSA-approved Master Lock Padlock for $7 Prime shipped. You can create your own combination so you can easily remember how to unlock it. Plus, since it’s TSA-approved, there’s no problem at all when traveling with this lock.

Etekcity Digital Luggage Scale features:

Etekcity’s digital luggage weight scale is designed to save you stress and money when traveling by airline. With a weight capacity of up to 100 pounds (50 kg) and no setup necessary, you are able to measure the weight of nearly any bag in an instant, at anytime and anyplace.

