Enjoy a smoothie anywhere w/ a Pro32 BlenderBottle at just $9 (Reg. up to $15)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the 32-ounce BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle for $8.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. It is currently matched at Amazon but, although you can lock the price in now, it is backordered until next week. Regularly between $11 and $15, this is the best price we can find and $1 below our previous mention. Ideal for shaking up a smoothie on-the-go, it uses a surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall (seen above). Other features include a leak-proof seal, a flip cap with SpoutGuard and a wide loop top “for easy carrying or attaching keys.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, today’s deal on the 32-ounce model is less than Amazon is charging for the 24-ounce option right now. Even most basic water bottles go for more than $9. However, this 32-ounce Nalgene Tritan Wide Mouth BPA-Free Water Bottle goes for just $4.50 Prime shipped at Amazon. Clearly you’re forgoing the BlenderBall feature, but it is also half the price.

BlenderBottle Pro Series Shaker Bottle:

24 oz capacity (note: measurements only go to 16 ounces) sleek and durable Pro24 Shaker cup for mixing protein shakes, smoothies, and supplements

Patented mixing system uses 316 surgical-grade stainless steel blender ball wire whisk found only in Blender Bottle brand Shaker cups

Screw-on lid creates leak-proof seal, and secure flip cap with Spout Guard keeps germs at Bay; wide loop top for easy carrying or attaching keys

