The North Face, Columbia & more from $30 during Backcountry’s July 4th Sale

Backcountry’s 4th of July Sale offers up to 40% off The North Face, Patagonia, Oakley, Prana, Columbia and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. Don’t leave the house this summer without The North Face Cayonlands Fleece Jacket on hand. Its stretchy lightweight fleece material is easy and great for layering. Originally priced at $80, during the sale you can find it for $56. It also has a zippered chest pocket for small storage and it can be paired with shorts, jeans, joggers or khakis alike. Find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, The North Face Aconcagua Down Vest is another must-have. It’s on sale for $65, which is down from its original rate of $99. This vest is packable, lightweight and it features a sleek look.

Our top picks for women include:

