Make sure your screen is accurate w/ an X-RITE calibrator for $100 (Reg. $130)

Jun. 21st 2019

$130+ $100
0

Adorama offers the X-Rite ColorMunki Accurate Monitor Calibrator for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, B&H has it at $135 and Amazon sells it for $130. This is $10 above its all-time low set in 2017 and is the lowest we’ve tracked since then. If you’re a video or photo editor, then a color-accurate monitor is crucial. Though many displays come out of the box quite accurate, they’re not perfect. Use a calibrator like this to make sure that you’re getting perfect reproduction in any environment. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The X-Rite ColorMunki Smile is a great alternative for those who are hobbyists. It’s not quite as accurate as the above model, but it’s a great way to get into the field, save 30% over the above model, and still get a better display calibration than a monitor factory can provide.

X-Rite ColorMunki Display features:

  • Ergonomic: 3 Integrated Functions
  • Advanced Filter and Optical Systems
  • For Virtually All Modern Displays
  • Field-Upgradeable for Future Technology
  • Rotating Diffuser Arm / Tripod Mount
  • Easy and Advanced Modes

$130+ $100

