The Dash Express Hot Pot is great for college dorms and campers at $16

- Jun. 22nd 2019 10:56 am ET

$16
0

Amazon offers the Dash Express Electric Cooker Hot Pot in Red for $15.99 Prime shipped. It goes for around $20 at Sam’s Club as well as Bed Bath and Beyond after an in-cart discount. Amazon had been selling it for closer to $20 before this drop to the all-time low there. (Note that Amazon has other colors in stock right now for around $20.) If you’re only cooking for one or two people, this 1,500-watt hot pot will certainly come in handy. Control the temperature at the base with just the turn of a dial. It’s ideal for college dorms, RVs, and even your desk for days when going out to lunch isn’t an option. Rated 3.8/5 stars.

Making breakfast for one? You can also pick up the Dash Mini Maker Electric Round Griddle at $10. Use it for pancakes, eggs, and other breakfast staples. However, you can also prepare a giant cookie in it for a tasty dessert.

Dash Express Electric Cooker Hot Pot:

Prepare up to 4 cups of cooked rice, reheat hot soup, and boil water with the Dash Express Hot Pot. 1.2 liter capacity is convenient for portion control while offering a range of recipes to choose from. This appliance includes a control dial for temperature control and indicator lights to prevent overcooking. Featuring a cool-touch handle for easy transport, the Dash Express Hot Pot is safer and remains handy for a wide variety of delicious, healthy recipes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

$16

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Dash

About the Author