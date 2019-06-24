Pair Chromecast with a Google Home Mini for $64 (Save $20), more from $58

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering the Google Home Mini + Chromecast for $64 shipped. That’s $20 off the what you’d typically spend and is the best offer we can find right now. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade your TV experience, this bundle is a solid way to get the job done. Not only will you be able to easily fling content to your TV from compatible smartphone apps, having a Google Home Mini enables voice playback of YouTube, photo slideshows, and more. Rated 4.5+ stars.
We also spotted a 2-pack of Google Home Minis for $58 shipped at B&H. That’s a $40 savings compared to what Best Buy is charging and is one of the best prices we’ve seen recently. If you’d like to experience multi-room audio, this inexpensive solution will do the trick. After both devices have been set up, users can set up speakers and play multi-room audio from apps like Spotify, Google Play Music, and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars.
Use some of today’s savings to mount a Google Home Mini. These Outlet Wall Mounts are $8 and simply need a wall outlet, no screws or extra hardware required. I use several mounts like this with my Echo Dot collection and am thrilled with how simple and clean they look.
Google Home Mini features:
- Far-Field Voice Recognition Technology
- Multi-User Capability
- Dual-Band Wi-Fi 5 Connectivity
- Wireless Streaming via Wi-Fi
- 1x 1.58″ Driver for 360° Sound
- Works with the Google Assistant
- Mobile Device Control
- Full HD Streaming via Chromecast
- Compact Circular Design
