GoPro’s HERO4 Black action camera shoots 4K for $88 (Refurb, Orig. $449)

BuySpry via Rakuten is offering the GoPro HERO4 Black 4K Action Camera for $87.99 shipped in refurbished condition when the code BUY17 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $449, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. For comparison, third-party sellers on Amazon have it listed for $130 in refurbished condition. GoPro’s HERO4 Black is a great option for those who want quality footage without spending over $350 on the latest HERO7 Black. The HERO4 Black still gives you 4K recording, you’ll just have to put it in a waterproof case to keep it from getting wet. Rated 3.9/5 stars and ships with a 60-day warranty.

Expand your GoPro’s ability with this 50-in-1 accessory kit at $22 Prime shipped. I’ve got this kit for my HERO5 Black and absolutely love it. You’ll get multiple mounts and a carrying case to keep your GoPro protected and versatile.

GoPro HERO4 Black features:

Supports 4K30, 2.7K60, and 1080p Video

Capture 12MP Photos at 30 fps

Ultra Wide Angle Glass Lens + SuperView

Camera Housing Waterproof to 131′

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity

Video and Photo Time-Lapse

Protune Mode for Video and Photo

One-Button Operation with QuikCapture

Auto Low Light and Night Photo Modes

