GoPro’s HERO4 Black action camera shoots 4K for $88 (Refurb, Orig. $449)

- Jun. 24th 2019 3:44 pm ET

0

BuySpry via Rakuten is offering the GoPro HERO4 Black 4K Action Camera for $87.99 shipped in refurbished condition when the code BUY17 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Originally $449, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. For comparison, third-party sellers on Amazon have it listed for $130 in refurbished condition. GoPro’s HERO4 Black is a great option for those who want quality footage without spending over $350 on the latest HERO7 Black. The HERO4 Black still gives you 4K recording, you’ll just have to put it in a waterproof case to keep it from getting wet. Rated 3.9/5 stars and ships with a 60-day warranty.

Nomad Base Station

Expand your GoPro’s ability with this 50-in-1 accessory kit at $22 Prime shipped. I’ve got this kit for my HERO5 Black and absolutely love it. You’ll get multiple mounts and a carrying case to keep your GoPro protected and versatile.

GoPro HERO4 Black features:

  • Supports 4K30, 2.7K60, and 1080p Video
  • Capture 12MP Photos at 30 fps
  • Ultra Wide Angle Glass Lens + SuperView
  • Camera Housing Waterproof to 131′
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Video and Photo Time-Lapse
  • Protune Mode for Video and Photo
  • One-Button Operation with QuikCapture
  • Auto Low Light and Night Photo Modes

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten

Rakuten
GoPro Action Cameras BuySpry

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide