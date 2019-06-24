Philips Sonicare 7 Flexcare Toothbrush w/ charger drops to $75 (Reg. $120+)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Philips Sonicare 7 Series Flexcare Electric Toothbrush (HX6921/04) for $74.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150, it sells for closer to $120 at Amazon right now and more like $130 at Walmart. Today’s deal is as much as $75 off and the best price we can find. It features 5 cleaning modes (clean, sensitive, refresh, massage and gum care), 2-minute Smartimer, an illuminated display with battery indicator, a charging stand and a travel case. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

However, if you don’t require all these cleaning modes, it might worth taking a look at the Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush. It goes for just $40 shipped and also includes a charging stand and a built-in timer. This model carries a 4+ star rating from over over 4,200 Amazon customers.

Philips Sonicare 7 Series Flexcare Electric Toothbrush:

5 modes: Including clean, sensitive, refresh, massage and gum care help ensure a thorough clean. An easy-start program gradually increases power over the first 14 uses. Up to 31,000 strokes per minute:Delivers effective cleaning quickly. 2-minute smartimer: With Quadpacer to ensure you spend the same amount of time on each quadrant of your mouth. Sonic technology: Drives fluid between teeth and helps naturally whiten teeth.

