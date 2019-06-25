Jump start a car & charge an iPad w/ a 1200A/15000mAh battery: $50 (Reg. $80)

GOOLOO (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1200A Peak SuperSafe Car Jump Starter for $49.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code Y7ISUUB5 is used at checkout. This is down $30 from its going rate to one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. With the ability to jump start up to an 8L gas or 6L diesel engine, this portable battery will make sure a dead battery never leaves you stranded. It also functions as a portable charger to keep your iPad or iPhone topped off while on family vacations. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Looking for something more portable and don’t need to jump start a vehicle? The Anker PowerCore 5000 Portable Charger is just $16 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Though it’s not got quite the capacity as the above battery, it’s the perfect portable charger to keep with you in your purse or pocket.

GOOLOO 1200A Car Jump Starter features:

[Powerful & Life Saver]: Enough power to jump start most vehicles (Up to 8.0L Gas or 6.0L Diesel Engine) on the road! Works with cars, motorbikes, watercrafts, ATVs, UTVs, mowers and snowmobiles.

[Quick Charging Ports]: The newly added Type-C IN/OUT port (5V/3A) and dual USB quick charge 3.0 output ports can full charge your cell phone, GPS, camera, tablet or other electronic devices at the fastest speed possible

[Advanced Safety Technology]: The intelligent jumper clamp features more than 5 advanced safety technology including over-current protection, overload protection, over-voltage protection, over-charge protection, high temperature protection, making it totally safe for anyone to use.

[LED Flashlight]: The LED light has three modes: Flash light, Strobe light and SOS light. It can help you In any situation especially for adventure, outdoor, indoor, emergency, travel, etc.

[What you Get]: 1 x GOOLOO Compact Jump Starter GP1200, 1 x Smart Jumper Clamp, 1 x Quick Charge USB Cable, 1 x Type-C to Type-C Cable, 1 x AC Adaptor, 1 x Carry Bag, 1 x User Manual, our 12 + 6 month extended warranty & 30 days money back and 24/7 friendly customer service.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!