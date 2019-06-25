This four-pack of smart plugs is down to just $7 Prime shipped each

Shihong US (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Teckin Wi-Fi Smart Plugs on sale for $28.89 shipped when the code BK5U5OYZ is used at checkout. Down from the normal rate of around $35, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. With this smart plug sale, you’re getting the plugs for under $7.25 each, which is some of the best pricing we’ve ever seen. These smart plugs sport support for both Alexa and Assistant, giving you voice-controlled outlets for your smart home. Use them to turn on or off the coffee maker, your curling iron, or other household electronics. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Opt for just a single plug and grab the TP-Link Kasa HS100 at $17 Prime shipped. You’ll only be able to make one plug smart at a time, and it’s a little bigger than the above models, but it’s much more budget-friendly for those who need it.

Teckin Wi-Fi Smart Plug features:

Control your electrical items via your phone whenever and wherever you are after downloading the FREE APP Smart Life as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who can not move around very well and needs easy access to turn on/off a device. Compatible with Amazon alexa, Google home assistant and IFTTT, control your home appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required, the smart plug SP10 works with any Wi-Fi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

