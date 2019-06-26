adidas shoes & apparel at up to 75% off during Hautelook’s 3-Day Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s adidas Flash Sale offers shoes and apparel at up to 75% off. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Questar Trail Running Sneakers that are available for $60. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $80. This style is great for all of your summer hikes, walks, training and more. They feature a cushioned insole, unique supportive lacing system and a flexible construction. Plus, their all-black sleek design is very stylish. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!