adidas shoes & apparel at up to 75% off during Hautelook’s 3-Day Flash Sale

For three days only, Hautelook’s adidas Flash Sale offers shoes and apparel at up to 75% off. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Questar Trail Running Sneakers that are available for $60. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $80. This style is great for all of your summer hikes, walks, training and more. They feature a cushioned insole, unique supportive lacing system and a flexible construction. Plus, their all-black sleek design is very stylish. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Advantage Sneaker $48 (Orig. $65)
- Questar Trail Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- Court Adapt Sneaker $53 (Orig. $70)
- CloudFoam Ultimate Sneakers $65 (Orig. $85)
- Questar Flow Running Sneaker $56 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Ozweego Running Sneaker $60 (Orig. $80)
- Grand Court Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- Lite Racer Reborn Running Sneaker $53 (Orig. $70)
- Duramo 9 Running Sneaker $50 (Orig. $65)
- Arkyn Sneaker $80 (Orig. $130)
- …and even more deals…
