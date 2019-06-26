Pad & Quill seconds at up to 70% off: watch bands, iPhone cases, bags, more

Pad & Quill is now offering up to 60% off a wide range of seconds. They are essentially products that did not meet the company’s “very high standards. Some may show small scuffs or marks but are in otherwise great condition and function perfectly”. While all sales in this particular sale are final, there are some incredibly deep deals to be had here. Pad & Quill is among our favorite Apple accessory makers out there, but it’s certainly not inexpensive. These seconds sales are literally the best way to get your hands on the P&Q leather goods at the lowest possible price. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

From leather Apple Watch bands and wallets to iPhone cases, duffel bags, and more, today’s seconds sale has a little bit of something for everyone. But the deals get even better when you apply our PQ16 code at checkout. It will knock an additional 10% off these already rock-bottom prices. For example, the regularly $80 Lowry Apple Watch Leather Band drops down to just $39.55 shipped with today’s sale and the above coupon code. that’s easily one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. And that goes for just about everything else in the seconds sale, too.

Lowry Apple Watch Band Seconds:

At Pad & Quill we have very high standards. Occasionally our workshop makes a few products that don’t quite meet those standards but are still pretty darn awesome. It could be as small as a slightly wavy stitch line, a minor scuff or scratch, or a small mistake in sizing but they are otherwise in great condition and function perfectly. While we can’t sell them at full price, they are still amazing products and we are proud to offer them at a steep discount. All sales are final on 2nds products, and they are not covered in our warranty program.

