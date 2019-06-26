These 43-inch solar flame lights are great for backyard parties: $54 (30% off)

LAMPFUT LTD. (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of 43-inch Solar-powered Flickering Flame Lights for $53.89 shipped when the code BEBRANT016 is used at checkout. This is 30% off the going rate and is the best available. These lights will upgrade your outdoor living space with a unique flair. Plus, being solar powered, there are no pesky wires to worry about or batteries to change. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
If it’s mass illumination you’re after, these solar lights won’t do that great. For that, check out this 4-pack of 400-lumen solar lights for $20 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. These lights are for illuminating walkways more than adding flair and ambiance, so be sure to pick which you’d prefer.
Bebrant Solar Flickering Flame Light features:
- This solar flame torch light is a safe alternative to the real “flames”. Provide a perfect campfire atmosphere for your yard,garden,party, BBQ and camping.Come with two extension tubes, the actual height is 42.9 inches.
- With 2200mAh built-in rechargeable battery,it lights up to 12 hours after fully charged.
- No wiring required,simply install the torches anywhere you like and enjoy the real”Flame” light.
- IP65 waterproof and dustproof design. Extremely durable and able to withstand all kinds of weather all round the year.12-Months Free Warranty.
