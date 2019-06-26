These 43-inch solar flame lights are great for backyard parties: $54 (30% off)

LAMPFUT LTD. (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of 43-inch Solar-powered Flickering Flame Lights for $53.89 shipped when the code BEBRANT016 is used at checkout. This is 30% off the going rate and is the best available. These lights will upgrade your outdoor living space with a unique flair. Plus, being solar powered, there are no pesky wires to worry about or batteries to change. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If it’s mass illumination you’re after, these solar lights won’t do that great. For that, check out this 4-pack of 400-lumen solar lights for $20 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. These lights are for illuminating walkways more than adding flair and ambiance, so be sure to pick which you’d prefer.

Bebrant Solar Flickering Flame Light features:

This solar flame torch light is a safe alternative to the real “flames”. Provide a perfect campfire atmosphere for your yard,garden,party, BBQ and camping.Come with two extension tubes, the actual height is 42.9 inches.

With 2200mAh built-in rechargeable battery,it lights up to 12 hours after fully charged.

No wiring required,simply install the torches anywhere you like and enjoy the real”Flame” light.

IP65 waterproof and dustproof design. Extremely durable and able to withstand all kinds of weather all round the year.12-Months Free Warranty.

