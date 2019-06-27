Apple’s 2019 8-core 15-inch MacBook Pro drops to a new low of $2,500 at Amazon

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz i9/16GB/512GB for $2,499.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $2,799 (which Apple is still charging) and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro features an 8-core Intel i9 processor paired with a 4GB Radeon Pro 560X graphics card, giving you more than enough power for anything you need to do. Whether you’re doing on-the-go video editing, photo manipulation, or just wanting to enjoy some games, this MacBook Pro does it all. Learn more about Apple’s latest MacBook Pro in our review.

Put your savings toward HyperDrive’s USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro. It’s $76 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. I’ve got two of these for my MacBook Pro and absolutely love them. You’ll gain back SD and microSD support, while also getting two USB 3.0 ports and HDMI output back as well. Though the MacBook Pro is USB-C only, this one adapter gives you back just about every missing legacy port you could want.

Apple MacBook Pro features:

2.3 GHz Intel Core i9 Eight-Core

16GB of 2400 MHz DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD

15.4″ 2880 x 1800 Retina Display

AMD Radeon Pro 560X GPU (4GB GDDR5)

True Tone Technology

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 5.0

Touch Bar | Touch ID Sensor

4 x Thunderbolt 3 (USB Type-C) Ports

Force Touch Trackpad

macOS

