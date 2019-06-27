Walmart is offering the Sceptre 55-inch 4K UHDTV (U550CV-V) on sale for $219.99 shipped. With a list price of $400, this beats our last mention by $40 and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. This TV is perfect for the office or game room, as it gives you a large display with 4K resolution. The only thing to know is it’s not a smart TV, so you’ll have to provide your own streaming device to watch Netflix or Hulu. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Save a few bucks and opt for the 50-inch model of the Sceptre TV above at Walmart, which is also on sale for $200 shipped from the same list price. You’ll find a similar feature set here, with no smarts included and the same 4K resolution. This is great if you’re in a smaller area and don’t have the room for a 55-inch model, but you still want to upgrade your aging setup.

Since the above TVs don’t come with built-in smarts, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K. It’s $50 shipped at Amazon and gives you access to Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix, and many other streaming services. Plus, it becomes a part of your Alexa-enabled smart home as our very own Simon has explored many times in the past.

Sceptre U550CV-V Features:

With a Sceptre 55-inch LED 4K Ultra HD TV (U550CV-U), entertainment is transformed into an epic adventure. The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K (3840 x 2160 or over eight million pixels) will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on a 55-inch screen. Four HDMI ports allow you to connect up to four devices at once, so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia. Equipped with HDMI 2.0 ports, the U55 can seamlessly stream 4K video to provide you the most rewarding viewing experience that is available on the market. Explore your apps on this giant LED screen once you connect your smartphone or tablet to the Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) port. The innovative USB port further expands functionality.

