Make your own beef jerky w/ Excalibur’s Food Dehydrator for $192 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator (3926TB) for $191.99 shipped. Regularly between $295 and $350 at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find. Best Buy still charges $300 for comparison. This provides 15 square feet of dehydration space with a built-in 26-hour timer. The adjustable thermostat makes it great for “fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat for jerky, fruit puree for fruit roll-ups” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

If nine trays are overkill for you, consider the Magic Mill Professional Dehydrator Machine with 6 trays for $128.99 shipped. It also carries solid reviews at 4+ stars from over 350 and includes six adjustable stainless steel drying racks, two plastic fine mesh trays, two nonstick trays and a set oven mitts. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator:

9-Tray electric food dehydrator with 15 square feet of drying space

Adjustable Thermostat 105◦F to 165◦F. Temperature range is low enough to preserve active enzymes in fruits and vegetables. Temperature range is also high enough to meet safety standards for dehydrating meat for jerky

Built in on/off switch and adjustable thermostat with 26 hour timer

