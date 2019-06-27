Make your own beef jerky w/ Excalibur’s Food Dehydrator for $192 (Reg. $300+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator (3926TB) for $191.99 shipped. Regularly between $295 and $350 at Amazon, today’s deal is the best price we can find. Best Buy still charges $300 for comparison. This provides 15 square feet of dehydration space with a built-in 26-hour timer. The adjustable thermostat makes it great for “fruits, vegetables, nuts, meat for jerky, fruit puree for fruit roll-ups” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.
If nine trays are overkill for you, consider the Magic Mill Professional Dehydrator Machine with 6 trays for $128.99 shipped. It also carries solid reviews at 4+ stars from over 350 and includes six adjustable stainless steel drying racks, two plastic fine mesh trays, two nonstick trays and a set oven mitts. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.
Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator:
- 9-Tray electric food dehydrator with 15 square feet of drying space
- Adjustable Thermostat 105◦F to 165◦F. Temperature range is low enough to preserve active enzymes in fruits and vegetables. Temperature range is also high enough to meet safety standards for dehydrating meat for jerky
- Built in on/off switch and adjustable thermostat with 26 hour timer
