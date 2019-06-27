Brother’s AiO laser printer features AirPrint and color for $260 (Reg. $330+)

Office Depot is offering the Brother MFC-L3770CDW Wireless All-In-One Color Laser Printer for $259.99 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $400 and is on sale for $330 at Best Buy right now. Our last mention was $275 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Laser printers are among my favorite kind as they provide near-instant drying of the page after its printed, unlike inkjet alternatives. Plus, it supports both Google Cloud Print and AirPrint, meaning that going from digital to physical will always be easy. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Skip printing in color and opt for black and white instead. Brother has a Monochrome All-in-One Laser Printer for $130 shipped. Really, the major thing you’re losing here is the ability to print in color. If you don’t need the AiO design, either, check out Brother’s Monochrome Laser Printer for $80 shipped. Both of these alternatives feature AirPrint, so there’s no need to worry about losing that.

Brother Wireless AiO Color Laser Printer features:

The reliable Brother MFC-L3770CDW delivers full-featured performance, including print, copy, scan and fax for busy home and small offices looking for laser printer performance. The up to 50-sheet automatic document feeder enables multipage single-pass duplex copying and scanning, plus fast print speeds of up to 25 pages per minute. The 30-sheet capacity multipurpose tray is useful for tackling varied printing needs and can handle a variety of paper types and sizes, including card stock, envelopes and more.

