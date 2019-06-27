Kick up your style for warm weather during the Cole Haan Grand Summer Sale that’s offering up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. This is also the biggest sale of the season for Cole Haan. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the 2.ZEROGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxfords will elevate any look this summer. These shoes were originally priced at $300; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $149. This style is available in an array of color options and features a energy foam insole for added comfort. Plus, its rubber outsole is flexible for a natural stride. With over 550 reviews, these oxfords are rated 4.7/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks from Cole Haan’s Grand Summer Sale below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for more deals going on today.

For women, the Arielle Sandals are a versatile option for summer that will be a go-to in your wardrobe. These sandals will look great with dresses, skirts, jeans, shorts and more. Better yet, this style is on sale for $49 and originally were priced at $120. These sandals are also available in two color options.

Another standout is the men’s Pinch Weekender LX Loafers that are marked down to $59. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $110. This style is convenient to swiftly get out the door and these shoes are versatile to wear with shorts, jeans or slacks alike.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

