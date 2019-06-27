Microsoft’s Precision Mouse drops to new Amazon low of $66 (Reg. $80+)

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Precision Mouse for $65.99 shipped. That’s $14+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $9. With its ability to make “flawless transitions” between up to three devices, this mouse aims to produce a dead-simple multitasking experience. Support for wired and wireless connections deliver versatility along with battery life that can span 3 months on a single charge. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

I tend to gravitate towards items with designs that can become ultra-compact. If you’re the same, you’d probably prefer a mouse that can fold into a flat form-factor. The Microsoft Arc Mouse is $59 and despite being a long-term Magic Mouse user, I’ve always been intrigued by this mouse’s folding design.

Microsoft Precision Mouse features:

Designed for exceptional accuracy, comfort, and control, the new Microsoft Precision Mouse helps you stay in your flow with flawless scrolling, beautiful ergonomic design, and three programmable buttons.

Stay productive, and in the flow with flawless transitions between devices, patented magnetic scrolling for precise control, and a customizable design with three programmable buttons.

Microsoft Precision Mouse gives you more multi-tasking power by allowing you to pair with, and work seamlessly across, up to three computers. Supports both Bluetooth and wired USB connections.

