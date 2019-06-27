Save 20% on PhoneSoap 3.0 and keep your device clean from $48 shipped

PhoneSoap (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3.0 Cell Phone Sanitizer at 20% off in most colors. This means the majority of colors will be $47.94 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally starting at $60, this is the best available. We have seen PhoneSoap offered for less during Woot one-day-only discounts, but this is the first time outside of that we’ve tracked it for under retail. PhoneSoap is great for keeping your mobile device clean. If you think about it, you wash your hands often, but how often do you clean a dirty smartphone? PhoneSoap uses UV light to eliminate germs without the need for harsh chemicals. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Keep your display fingerprint-free with an 80-pack of Zeiss Pre Moistened Lens Cleaning Wipes for just $7 Prime shipped. I not only use them to clean my displays, but also to clean my glasses, Apple Watch, and iPad Pro.

PhoneSoap 3.0 Cell Phone Sanitizer features:

KILLS 99.99% OF BACTERIA WITH UV LIGHT. Our patented design is the only device that can completely sanitize your entire phone. Sitting on a UV transparent plate, and surrounded by scientifically proven germicidal UVC light and a reflective interior, PhoneSoap kills 99.99% of all bacteria on your phone.

STAY HEALTHY. Our phones gather all the bacteria we touch throughout the day where they breed and grow. Our phones are petri dishes in our pockets, the third had we never wash! Stay healthy by keeping your devices clean with PhoneSoap

