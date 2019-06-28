Today only, Best Buy will sell you a 3.4-quart Air Fryer at just $30 (Reg. $55+)

- Jun. 28th 2019 4:38 pm ET

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Insignia Analog Air Fryer (NS-AF32MBK9) for $29.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to as much as $80, this model starts at $55 from Amazon third-party sellers and is now at the best price we can find. It includes a 3.4-quart frying basket, manual temperature adjustment (180 to 400 degrees F) and an automatic shut-off/timer. A much healthier choice than typical deep fryers, it uses “little to no oil” to cook your food to crispy perfection. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Today’s featured deal is one of the most affordable air fryers from any brand. At just $30 for 3.4 quarts of cooking space, it’s one of the best values out there. It is $10+ less than the much smaller Dash mini fryers, for comparison. You could use your savings, however, towards this $10 paperback book that is filled with over 500 recipe ideas for your new air fryer.

Insignia Analog Air Fryer:

Want to eat healthier without giving up the decadence of fried foods? The Insignia Air Fryer is your solution. By circulating hot air, this air fryer creates a crispy outer layer that locks in moisture. The technology cooks your food using little to no oil, resulting in a tasty, healthier alternative to deep frying. With its intuitive mechanical controls, the Insignia Air Fryer makes it easy to prepare all your favorites. And, cleanup is easy with the dishwasher-safe basket and pan – no need to discard leftover oil ever again.

