This fire/water resistant safe protects your documents for $94 (Reg. $130+)

Walmart is offering the First Alert Waterproof and Fire-Resistant Bolt-down Combination Safe for $93.91 shipped. For comparison, it’s offered at over $200 direct from First Alert and Sam’s Club has it listed for $130. This is the best we can find and is the lowest available. This safe is fully waterproof even when submerged and the fire-resistant build withstands temperatures of up to 1700 degrees for up to 1 hour. Plus, the bolt-down design means that it won’t be able to be stolen from your home easily. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save some cash and opt for the AmazonBasics 0.7 Cubic Foot Security Safe Box at $62 shipped. It’s not waterproof, fireproof, or as large, but it’s great for smaller applications and those on a tighter budget. If waterproofing and fireproofing are important to you, then check out the SentrySafe 0.17 Cubic Foot Fireproof Waterproof Box with Key Lock for $18 Prime shipped. It’s quite a bit smaller, but it boasts a fire and water resistant design.

First Alert Bolt-down Safe features:

  • Ready-Seal safe protects valuables from fire, water, and theft even when bolted down
  • 0.94-cubic foot capacity offers plenty of storage space for files, electronics, and more
  • Fire-resistant design withstands temperatures of up to 1700 degrees F for up to 1 hour
  • Waterproof seal keeps contents dry even when safe is submerged
  • Pry-proof concealed hinges deter thieves and resist crowbar entry

