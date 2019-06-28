The FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker is now at an Amazon low of $378

Amazon offers the FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $378.21 shipped. It goes for $475 at Walmart. Amazon had also been charging as much as $475 before a steady drop to the all-time low there. In just 20 minutes you can enjoy restaurant-style ice cubes in your drinks right in the comfort of your own home with this machine. It can produce 24 pounds of ice per day and hold as much as 3 pounds at a time. Plus, it’s Bluetooth-enabled, which means you can set your ice-making schedule on your smart device via the companion app. Over 60% of total Amazon reviews have given it 5 stars.

An ice scoop would be super handy to have. Don’t own one? Fortunately, this Winco 4-ounce Stainless Steel Ice Scoop is just $5.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a cool, delicious way to beat the heat this summer, the Little Snowie 2 Ice Shaver is $199. It also includes six sample-sized bottles of flavoring to get you started.

FirstBuild Opal Nugget Ice Maker:

COUNTERTOP SIZE – With it’s elegant design, the Opal will wow your guests before they even try the delicious ice it makes. Measures at 15.5 x 10.5 x 17.2 inches – The perfect size for any countertop in your home

QUICK AND POWERFUL – Within only 20 minutes, you’ll be enjoying soft, crunchy ice, just like the ice you love from your favorite restaurant. The Opal produces 24 lbs of ice per day, and the bin holds 3 lbs at a time

SMART – The Opal is bluetooth equipped, so you can set up your ice making schedule from the convenience of your phone using the free FirstBuild app. It senses when the bin is full of ice, so it won’t overfill

PORTABLE – No water hookup required, just plug it into any 120v grounded (standard) electrical outlet and fill the reservoir with water. As ice melts, the water returns to the reservoir, where it will simply be made back into more ice

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!