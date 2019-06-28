Samsung’s international unlocked Galaxy Note 9 is $500 (Reg. up to $1,000)

Never-MSRP (99.3% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 128GB Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone (SM-N960F/DS) for $499.99 shipped. Note: This is the international model of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9, though it will work on compatible US LTE networks like AT&T and T-Mobile. Originally $1,000, it’s on sale for $630 at B&H right now and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is the latest Note flagship from the company, sporting a large 6.4-inch display, S-Pen, and 128GB of built-in storage. Want to keep more photos and videos local? Just toss in a 400GB microSD card and you now have over 500GB of storage. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up a case and tempered glass screen protector to keep your new Note 9 safe. We recommend grabbing the Whitestone Dome Tempered Glass, even with it being a little more expensive at $42.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Be sure to swing by our Friday 5 with the best Galaxy Note 9 screen protectors to view all of our recommendations.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 features:

GSM / 4G LTE Wireless Connectivity

International Variant/US Compatible LTE

Dual-Rear 12MP + Front 8MP Cameras

Automatic Dual-Aperture f/1.5 and f/2.4

Samsung Exynos 9810 Octa-Core

128GB Storage Capacity + 6GB of RAM

6.4″ 2960 x 1440 Super AMOLED Display

S Pen Stylus with Bluetooth Remote

4000mAh Battery for up to All-Day Use

Android 8.0 Oreo

