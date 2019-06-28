Make it a great summer with Intex’s 12-ft. Prism Swimming Pool: $98 (Save $25)

VM Innovations via eBay is offering the Intex 12-foot Prism Swimming Pool for $98.17 shipped when coupon code JULY4FUN has been applied at checkout. That’s about $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. This portable pool sports a 12-foot diameter and stands 30 inches tall, offering plenty of water for you and a few friends to enjoy. The included filter pump processes 530 GPH, resulting in a full cleaning in about 3-4 hours. It’s held together using a metal frame, helping ensure a durable pool that can cool you off for years to come. Rated 4/5 stars.

Keep pool water warm by locking in the heat with an Intex Solar Cover for $24. Not only will it reduce evaporation by 95%, this handy cover will keep bugs and other unwanted messes out of the pool so its ready for swimming the second you are.

Intex 12-ft. Prism Swimming Pool features:

Prism frame pools feature strong powder coated metal frames combined with the strong 3-ply material liner and a beautiful design, offering a Premium pool experience at an affordable price

Includes 110-120V cartridge filter pump with a pump flow Rate of 530 gallons per hour

Ready for water in 30 minutes

Water capacity (90%): 1,718 gallons

