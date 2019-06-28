It’s hot, cool off w/ Intex’s Challenger K2 Kayak Set: $58.50 (Reg. up to $90)

- Jun. 28th 2019 4:29 pm ET

0

VM Innovations via eBay is offering the Intex Challenger K2 Kayak Set for $58.34 shipped when coupon code JULY4FUN has been applied during checkout. While it’s currently fetching $70 at Amazon and Walmart, it was priced at $90 just about a week or two ago, leaving you with a $30+ savings. Don’t let its inflatable design fool you, this kayak is made of ‘super-tough vinyl that’s puncture- and UV damage-resistant’. It can hold two adults and a max weight limit of 400-pounds. The set includes two aluminum oars, a pump, and a repair patch kit in case a puncture does occur. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work when you pick up a Universal Life Jacket for $11. As its name implies, it’s universal and able to fit adults weighing 90 pounds or more. Also lightweight, easy to store, and sports a bright orange color to increase visibility.

Intex Challenger K2 Kayak Set features:

  • The Intex Challenger K2 Kayak is sporty and fun with a streamlined design for easy paddling
  • The bright green color and sporty graphics make the kayak highly visible in the water
  • Two 86 inch aluminum paddles and an Intex high-output pump for easy inflation and deflation
  • Made of company’s rugged, Super-Tough vinyl that’s puncture- and UV damage-resistant for long term durability
  • Measures 30 by 15 by 138 inches (W x H x D) inflated, with 400-pound maximum weight limit; includes two 86-inch aluminum oars, high-capacity pump, and repair patch kit

