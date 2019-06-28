Apple’s 32GB iPhone SE is the perfect backup phone at $70 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

Walmart is offering the Total Wireless iPhone SE 32GB in refurbished condition for $69.99 shipped. Originally $399, third-parties on Amazon have it listed for around $115 and this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. The iPhone SE is perfect for those who want a smaller phone. It offers 32GB of storage, a 4-inch display, and up to 14-hours of talk time. Plus, it will be supported by Apple’s latest iOS 13 this fall. Not sure if you should still get the iPhone SE in 2019? We recently took a look at it to see if it’s worth it. A 1-year warranty is included with purchase.

Nomad Base Station

With your savings here, be sure to grab this budget-friendly clear case for just $6 Prime shipped at Amazon. It’ll let you showcase the beautiful and timeless design of the iPhone SE while still keeping it safe from drops and spills.

Want something a little newer? The iPhone 8 is currently down to $330 right now from its regular $699 price tag. Featuring a faster processor, larger display, and being factory unlocked, it’s a great choice for those looking for a new device to last them a while.

iPhone SE features:

4-inch Retina display with IPS technology

A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

Touch ID

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!