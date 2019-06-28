Organize your jewelry when traveling with this case for $7 Prime shipped

Miss Vlando (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box Organizer for $7.19 Prime shipped with code IACTRK3Z at checkout. Regularly $13, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This travel case is great for storing your favorite jewelry items and its faux leather exterior is luxurious. It also has two sections separated by a mirror too. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 290 reviews.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Hagerty 7-Ounce Jewelry Cleaner that’s priced at just $6.49. This is a great way to keep your jewelry looking nice and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars with over 140 reviews.

Vlando Jewelry Box features:

Simple and compact design with elegant outlook and could be used to storage collective

Material: Deluxe synthetic leather exterior(not genuine leather but premium synthetic PU leather)+Velvet lining+High Quality flannel interior

Great for carrying small jewelry (earrings, rings, necklace, bracelets, etc) when travel

3 parts, raw of ring rolls and a elastic wall pocket; Zippered closure with silver tone zipper pull. Measurements: 105mm (H) X 105mm x 55mm. Product customization is available and please feel free to contact.

