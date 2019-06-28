Organize your jewelry when traveling with this case for $7 Prime shipped

- Jun. 28th 2019 4:25 pm ET

0

Miss Vlando (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box Organizer for $7.19 Prime shipped with code IACTRK3Z at checkout. Regularly $13, that’s an Amazon all-time low. This travel case is great for storing your favorite jewelry items and its faux leather exterior is luxurious. It also has two sections separated by a mirror too. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 290 reviews.

With your savings be sure to pick up the Hagerty 7-Ounce Jewelry Cleaner that’s priced at just $6.49. This is a great way to keep your jewelry looking nice and it’s rated 4.3/5 stars with over 140 reviews.

Vlando Jewelry Box features:

  • Simple and compact design with elegant outlook and could be used to storage collective
  • Material: Deluxe synthetic leather exterior(not genuine leather but premium synthetic PU leather)+Velvet lining+High Quality flannel interior
  • Great for carrying small jewelry (earrings, rings, necklace, bracelets, etc) when travel
  • 3 parts, raw of ring rolls and a elastic wall pocket; Zippered closure with silver tone zipper pull. Measurements: 105mm (H) X 105mm x 55mm. Product customization is available and please feel free to contact.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

About the Author