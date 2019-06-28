Mountain Hardwear Summer Sale offers deals on jackets & more from $32 shipped

Mountain Hardwear Summer Sale offers up to 30% off past-season styles. Prices are as marked. As always, receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals for men is the Hacher Half Zip Pullover. It’s currently priced at $80, which is 50% off the original rate. This pullover is great for layering in the winter or paired with shorts to summer bonfires. It’s available in two color options and it has a contrasting collar detail that’s very stylish. It also has a chest pocket to hold small essentials while hiking, training or at everyday events. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!