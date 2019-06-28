Multi-year magazine subs from under $4/yr: Wired, GQ, Bon Appetit, many more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a multi-year magazine sale with prices starting from $3.75. This weekend’s sale includes titles like Wired, Bon Appetit, Popular Science, GQ, Women’s Health and many more. Normally you would have to lock-in to multiple titles to see these prices, but that’s not the case this weekend. Head below for all the details.

While there are many, one clear standout from the bunch is 3 years of Wired magazine for just $12 with free delivery. That’s $4 per year, and $1 below our usual exclusive yearly price tag. While it is on sale for $5 at Amazon right now, it usually goes for closer to $15 a year or more. Just be sure to cancel the subscription manually if go that route, as Amazon will renew it at full price on you the following year.

Titles like Architectural Digest and Dwell are still at the usual prices, despite this weekend’s multi-year promotion. And you’ll find deals on Car and Driver and Motor Trend at slightly above our usual exclusive offers.

We also still have One-year of The Economist Magazine for more than $100 off at $48 (Reg. $152+) using our exclusive code. You’ll find all the details right here.

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so. And this deal is available for both new customers and existing subscribers looking to renew at a discount.

Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

