Put a Polaroid 1080p Action Cam in your summer kit for just $30 (Reg. $55+)

- Jun. 28th 2019 11:31 am ET

Amazon is offering the Polaroid Cube HD 1080p Lifestyle Action Video Camera (Blue or Red) for $29.99 shipped. Originally $100, it sells for closer to $55 or $60 nowadays. This is the lowest total we can find and it matches the Amazon low. Features include a 124-degree wide-angle lens, 720/1080p video and a built-in rechargeable battery that can record up to 90 continuous minutes of video per charge. Rated 4+ stars from about 70% off the 320 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just remember these casual action cameras are not 100% waterproof. They can handle a splash of water or light rain, but you’ll need the waterproof case to go under the waves with it. And you can get up to 32GB of on-board storage with a $8 Prime shipped SanDisk Ultra microSDHC Card.

Polaroid Cube HD 1080p Lifestyle Action Video Camera:

  • World’s Funnest, Cutest Lifestyle Action Camera in Tiny Cubic Package
  • 124-Degree Wide-Angle Lens Effortlessly Captures Big, Vibrant Scenes
  • Mounts Magnetically or w/Clip for a World of Exciting Action Applications
  • 6MP CMOS Sensor for Crisp Images; Selectable 720p or 1080p Video Rate
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery Records 90 Continuous Minutes Per Charge

