The best-selling Prepworks Apple Slicer/Corer now down to $6.50 (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Prepworks by Progressive Apple Slicer & Corer for $6.85. If you opt for free no-rush shipping at checkout, it will drop to $6.57. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly around $10, it has dropped down to the $7 range over the last few weeks and it’s now at the best price we can find. Just as the name implies, this handy little cutter will core and cut your apple into 16 evenly sliced pieces. It is dishwasher-safe and features an attached safety cover to protect your fingers. It is an Amazon best-seller and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,300 customers. More details below.

Even most basic apple corers, without the slicing tech, go for more than today’s featured deal. And the nearly identical Calphalon Easy Grip Apple Corer Slicer sells for $11 Prime shipped. In other words, if you need something like this, the Prepworks model above is about as good as it gets in terms of value.

Prepworks by Progressive 16-Slice Apple Slicer:

Quickly & easily slice & core apples into 16 even slices! This dishwasher safe Thin Apple Slicer & Corer will core & slice an entire apple with a simple push.

INNOVATIVE DESIGN: The attached safety cover, when used as a base, will push apple slices & the core clear of the blades. It’s designed to protect fingers while in use & cover blades when stored.

