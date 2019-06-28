Save over $50 on this recumbent bike and get in shape this summer for $96

Amazon is offering the Velocity Exercise Magnetic Recumbent Bike (CHB-R2101) for $96.10 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Normally $150, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’ve been wanting to get into shape this summer, a recumbent bike is a great option. It’s low impact on your joints and can be done in the comfort of your own home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Workout while sitting at your desk for $43.50 shipped with this mini exercise bike when you clip the on-page coupon. This is a great way to get fit while at your desk or when watching TV.

Velocity Exercise Recumbent Bike features:

  • FEATURES – Eight levels of preset resistance; Equipped with padded foot pedals with adjustable straps and a powder-coated finish; Two-way flywheel for a comfortable and smooth ride
  • EASY TRANSPORTATION – Built in transport wheels allows for easy transportation and storage; Easily move this recumbent bike without straining your body
  • TRACK YOUR WORKOUTS – The large console display tracks time, speed, ODO, distance, calories burned and hand pulse during your workouts
  • SPECS – Maximum weight capacity of 250lbs; Assembled dimensions are 53” long x 23. 25” wide x 37. 5” height; Weighs 53lbs; Fill out card within 30 days of purchase; Limited 5-year on frame, 90-days on monitor; 30-day on all other parts

