Good Guys Electronics via Rakuten is offering the Ring 5-Piece Home Alarm Security System on sale for $139.99 shipped when the code GG28 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Currently $199 at Amazon, this is a match for our last mention and the lowest price we’ve tracked historically. Ring’s alarm system is great for the renter and homeowner alike. Thanks to its month-to-month service, there are no contracts that tie you in. Plus, the wireless nature of the system means no cables to run through walls. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

A great way to spend your savings from this Ring sale to further expand your security system with a 2-pack of contact sensors for $40, or two extra motion sensors at $60. Each can be also be bought in single packs for $20 or $30 if you only need one more.

Another reliable way to keep your home safe is by picking up the Ring Video Doorbell at $100. You’ll be able to see when your kids come home, a delivery is made, or when a porch pirate is trying to take your package.

As an alternative measure, check out Arlo’s 3-camera security system that’s down to $180 right now from $220. Arlo is a great way to keep an eye on your yard, garage, and other areas of your home that normal window or door sensors just can’t monitor.

We’ve got a list of our five favorite HomeKit and Alexa devices for your summer smart home with prices starting at $40. This is a must-read if you’re looking to expand your smart home this summer, or just wanting to see what to put on your Christmas list a little early.

Ring Alarm System features:

Ring Alarm puts whole-home security at your fingertips. Get alerts on your smartphone when doors or windows open or motion is detected.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is just $10/month. No long-term contracts or cancellation fees.

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products—including Ring Doorbell—with the Ring app.

Customize Ring Alarm for your needs. Add components at any time for whole home protection.

Easily setup Ring Alarm in minutes—without tools or professional installation.

The 5 piece kit includes a base station, contact sensor, motion detector, keypad, and range extender.

Works with Alexa to arm, disarm, and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

