Rocketfish Surge Protector Bundle at $70 off for today only (12-Outlet/8-USB)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Rocketfish 12-Outlet/4-USB Surge Protector Strip with a Rocketfish 4-Port USB Hub for $79.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. This Best Buy exclusive is regularly up to $150 and is now $70 off. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention. Along with the 5280-joule rating and four USB ports (that’s on top of the the included 4-port hub), this bundle has a 6-foot power cord and a pair of 1-foot extension cables. Rocketfish’s “$1,000,000 lifetime equipment guarantee” is included with purchase. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

We also spotted an open-box listing down at $73.99 shipped via the Best Buy eBay store. It includes a 3-year warranty but night not include the official packaging. Otherwise, consider the the Belkin 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for just $22 Prime shipped as a more affordable alternative. It has a lower joule rating and doesn’t include the USB ports, but will certainly keep your gear safer then not for a fraction of the price.

Rocketfish 12-Outlet/8-USB Surge Protector Bundle:

Operate your home theater system with this 12-outlet Rocketfish power center. It provides ample surge protection for premium components, and it has four onboard USB ports to charge portable devices. Connect this 9.6-amp Rocketfish power center to a distant electrical source thanks to its 6-foot cord and two included 1-foot extension cables.

