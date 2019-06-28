Class up the living room with Sauder’s Regent Place TV Stand: $118.50 (Save $40)

- Jun. 28th 2019 1:25 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Sauder Regent Place TV Stand (419963) for $118.50 shipped. Matched at Walmart. That’s over $40 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. With the ability to hold a TV that weighs up to 90 pounds, this piece of furniture is great for most home theater setups. It sports two height-adjustable shelves that can hold electronics, books, and more. Customers will receive a 5-year warranty, ensuring peace of mind from any defects that could potentially show up. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Always be prepared to restore a brilliant shine to your new TV stand when you grab some Pledge Lemon Enhancing Wipes for $4. This package contains 24 individual wipes that are pre-moistened and ready to go. A refreshing lemon scent means that your furniture will smell great too.

Sauder TV Stand features:

  • Two adjustable shelves hold audio/video equipment
  • Adjustable shelf behind each framed, safety-tempered glass door
  • Euro Oak finish
  • Engineered wood construction
  • 5 year limited warranty

$118.50

