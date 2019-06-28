Join the sous vide revolution for $52.50 w/ this sale on Amazon (Reg. $70)

USA Okeba Industries Inc. (95% positive lifetime feedback) is offering the FEBOTE 1000W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $52.49 shipped when the code EG55DNZP is used at checkout. Normally $70, this is among the best pricing we’ve seen for a sous vide immersion cooker and is the lowest available. Not only does this include the sous vide itself, but you’ll also get four vacuum sealing bags with a pump, making this an all-in-one kit. Plus, the built-in timer makes it nearly impossible to overcook a meal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Be sure to grab a sous vide-compatible container to make your meals in. This model from Rubbermaid is just $19 Prime shipped at Amazon and holds 12-quarts of water, making it perfect for any size meal.

FEBOTE Sous Vide Immersion Cooker features:

Precisely Temperature Control: Using PTC technology with sensitive thermistor accurate to maintain temperature within this narrow range. Accurate timer: 1 minute to 99 hours allows you to plan on cooking a meal overnight and ensure that the food is not overcooked.

Hyper-fast water heating through 1000 watts power of the sous vide. Can effectively circulate over 6 gallons of water and ensure that the heat is evenly distributed in the water bath at all times. Don’t waste time for cooking.

Can be attached to your preferred cooking vessel and fits thicker containers such as the edge of a cooler or pot. There are 4 vacuum seal bags and pump in the package.

FEBOTE Sous Vide Immersion Circulator retains the original flavor of vitamins and nutrients when you cooking at home.It can deliver the fantastic tasty as the same as the restaurant.

Automatically shut down and trigger an alarm when water level is too low or high. Features a protective shield to prevent the cooking bags from touching the heating coil and pump.

