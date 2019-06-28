Join the sous vide revolution for $52.50 w/ this sale on Amazon (Reg. $70)

USA Okeba Industries Inc. (95% positive lifetime feedback) is offering the FEBOTE 1000W Sous Vide Immersion Cooker for $52.49 shipped when the code EG55DNZP is used at checkout. Normally $70, this is among the best pricing we’ve seen for a sous vide immersion cooker and is the lowest available. Not only does this include the sous vide itself, but you’ll also get four vacuum sealing bags with a pump, making this an all-in-one kit. Plus, the built-in timer makes it nearly impossible to overcook a meal. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Be sure to grab a sous vide-compatible container to make your meals in. This model from Rubbermaid is just $19 Prime shipped at Amazon and holds 12-quarts of water, making it perfect for any size meal.
FEBOTE Sous Vide Immersion Cooker features:
- Precisely Temperature Control: Using PTC technology with sensitive thermistor accurate to maintain temperature within this narrow range. Accurate timer: 1 minute to 99 hours allows you to plan on cooking a meal overnight and ensure that the food is not overcooked.
- Hyper-fast water heating through 1000 watts power of the sous vide. Can effectively circulate over 6 gallons of water and ensure that the heat is evenly distributed in the water bath at all times. Don’t waste time for cooking.
- Can be attached to your preferred cooking vessel and fits thicker containers such as the edge of a cooler or pot. There are 4 vacuum seal bags and pump in the package.
- FEBOTE Sous Vide Immersion Circulator retains the original flavor of vitamins and nutrients when you cooking at home.It can deliver the fantastic tasty as the same as the restaurant.
- Automatically shut down and trigger an alarm when water level is too low or high. Features a protective shield to prevent the cooking bags from touching the heating coil and pump.
