UE Boom 2 Waterproof Bluetooth speaker now $78 shipped

- Jun. 28th 2019 11:05 am ET

Daily Steals is now offering the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in Twilight Magenta for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $200 direct from Ultimate Ears, we are starting to see this model drop down to $80 at Amazon and elsewhere. But we have a special code that will drop the total even further down below. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

If you apply code KJBOOM2 at checkout, your total will drop down to $77.99 shipped. That’s the lowest price can find and starting to approach the Amazon refurbished listing’s number. Features include 360-degree sound and robust protection against the elements. It is designed “to get wet, muddy, covered in snow and beat up – but to always be awesome.” But if the snazzy colors and price tag don’t work for you here, consider the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker at $22 (clip the on-page coupon).

And be sure to check out our hands-on review of the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 speaker.

Bluetooth waterproof speaker that gets loud even when wet! Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 brings an immersive 360-degree sound that instigates spontaneous adventures anywhere. BOOM 2 was designed to live. To see the world. To get wet, muddy, covered in snow and beat up – but to always be awesome. Live wirelessly: switch songs, adjust volume and take phone calls from up to 50 feet away.

