Tote your DSLR and iPad in the Ape Case Large Messenger Bag for only $23.50

Amazon offers the Ape Case Large Messenger Bag in Orange for $23.44 Prime shipped. Originally $60, it had steadily been falling in price at Amazon before hitting the all-time low there. Meanwhile, stores like B&H charge around $45; so does Amazon for the remaining colors. This bag can comfortably fit a DSLR camera, one lens, a flash, and accessories. There’s also space for an iPad or 11-inch tablet. A one-handed zipper plus Velcro flap means it’ll be a cinch to get to your wares quickly. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Save a little extra when you opt for the AmazonBasics Large DSLR Camera Bag at $22.50. While you may lose some style points with this model, you’ll also gain room for two additional camera lenses. This also has a slot for an iPad mini or Kindle Fire.

Ape Case Large Messenger Bag:

Adjustable camera compartment with Hi-Vis yellow interior to help find accessories in low light

One handed zipper operation and Velcro secured flap for added equipment protection

This orange messenger bag has been designed to move with your body

Padded sleeve that holds a standard tablet up to 11 inches

