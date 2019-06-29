Tote your DSLR and iPad in the Ape Case Large Messenger Bag for only $23.50

Amazon offers the Ape Case Large Messenger Bag in Orange for $23.44 Prime shipped. Originally $60, it had steadily been falling in price at Amazon before hitting the all-time low there. Meanwhile, stores like B&H charge around $45; so does Amazon for the remaining colors. This bag can comfortably fit a DSLR camera, one lens, a flash, and accessories. There’s also space for an iPad or 11-inch tablet. A one-handed zipper plus Velcro flap means it’ll be a cinch to get to your wares quickly. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Save a little extra when you opt for the AmazonBasics Large DSLR Camera Bag at $22.50. While you may lose some style points with this model, you’ll also gain room for two additional camera lenses. This also has a slot for an iPad mini or Kindle Fire.
Ape Case Large Messenger Bag:
- Adjustable camera compartment with Hi-Vis yellow interior to help find accessories in low light
- One handed zipper operation and Velcro secured flap for added equipment protection
- This orange messenger bag has been designed to move with your body
- Padded sleeve that holds a standard tablet up to 11 inches
