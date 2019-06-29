Expand your Philips Hue smart home w/ three white smart bulbs: $30 (Reg. $45)

Best Buy is offering three Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Light Bulb for $29.99 with free in-store pickup. Normally $15 per bulb, this is just $10 each and among the lowest pricing we’ve tracked. For comparison, we have seen the bulbs drop to $9.50 each in a limited one-day-only sale. This is a fantastic way to expand your smart home’s smart lighting if you’re already in the Philips Hue ecosystem. If the high cost of Philips Hue’s RGB bulbs has scared you from entering the smart home ecosystem, this is a much more budget-friendly way. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Though this is about as low as you’ll find smart bulbs, if you want to save some extra cash, then opt for non-connected models. This 4-pack of 60W LED bulbs is just $8 Prime shipped and will illuminate your home for less.

Philips Hue White A19 Smart LED Bulb features:

Provide smart illumination for your space with this Philips Hue white light bulb. The equivalent to a 60W standard bulb, this advanced bulb can be used as a regular LED light or to enhance your enjoyment with the Philips Hue app. This Philips Hue white light bulb is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant.

