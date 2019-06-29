The UE WONDERBOOM is a must-have waterproof summer speaker for $50 (Reg. $70+)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $49.99 shipped. Also available direct as part of its Deals of the Day. Originally $100, Wonderboom goes for around $70 at Amazon these days and this is a match for our last mention. The WONDERBOOM features IPX7 waterproofing, making it the perfect summer companion to float around the pool with you. Plus, you’ll get ten hours of battery life with the WONDERBOOM, allowing you to enjoy your tunes all day at the beach. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re wanting to get a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker for less, check out the OontZ Angle 3 for $22 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s not designed to float in your pool, but it’ll survive splashes and other bouts with water just fine.

Want longer battery life and other new features? Check out the WONDERBOOM 2, which we recently went hands-on with. Looking for something else? We’ve got a roundup of some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for summer.

UE WONDERBOOM features:

Super-portable Bluetooth speaker with surprisingly big, clear, crisp 360-degree sound and big bass

10 hours of musical happiness on a single battery charge

waterproof, floats and serenades you in the shower, pool or rain (IPX7-rated waterproof up to 30 minutes and a depth of 1 meter)

Wirelessly connect two UE WONDERBOOMS to party louder

Works with Bluetooth and Bluetooth Smart enabled smartphones, tablets and other devices

